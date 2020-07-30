ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to seize vehicles of former president Asif Ali Zardari and erstwhile prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog has frozen the ownership of co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Zardari’s three vehicles including two BMW and one Lexus car.

On the other hand, NAB also seized the ownership of one Mercedes owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability court has also ordered investigation officer of NAB to present record of all vehicles on August 5.

Toshakhana reference

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

NAB sources said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had only paid 15 per cent of the total cost of the vehicles received as gifts through fake accounts.

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani had also received cars as a gift from different foreign leaders as prime ministers and used it themselves instead of depositing them in the treasury.

