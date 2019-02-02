NAB nominates Shahbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: After completion of investigation into Ramzan Sugar Mills scam, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, has nominated Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as main accused in the scandal, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Shehzad Saleem here today, and sought an approval from the Bureau’s headquarters for filing reference against them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the NAB, Shahbaz Sharif, misused his authority as Punjab chief minister to benefit factories owned by his sons, He had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the sugar mill owned by his sons.

Hamza Shahbaz who is leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly has been nominated in the reference for his alleged role being chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills to get constructed a bridge at the cost of Rs 200 million out of the public money to facilitate his mill in Chiniot.

Read more: Hamza, Salman ignore NAB summons in Ramzan sugar mill case

On the other hand, accountability watchdog Lahore chapter gave approval to lodge a fresh reference against former bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad over charges of assets beyond means.

The anti-graft watchdog has also green-signaled to launch investigations against former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui over alleged embezzlement of 11 bn rupees.

Comments

comments