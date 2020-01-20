NAB issues Sharjeel Memon’s arrest warrant in Roshan Sindh probe

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has tightened noose around Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon and issued his arrest warrant over alleged corruption in Roshan Sindh Programme inquiry, ARY News reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended pre-arrest bail of Memon in the case till January 22.

The NAB is expected to submit the arrest warrants in the court.

Justice Aamer Farooq has referred the matter to the chief justice of the high court.

Sharjeel Memon had earlier challenged the NAB probe into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on the basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance.

In his petition, Memon sought IHC to declare the probe null and void, as well as pleaded the high court to immediately stop further proceedings in the corruption case. In petition the former Sindh minister denied allegations against him.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in the Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

