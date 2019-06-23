LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on July 5, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president was summoned again by the anti-corruption watchdog in a case relating to his assets beyond known income.

He was directed to bring the required documents while appearing before the anti-graft watchdog on July 5.

The NAB had earlier summoned PML-N leader in Ashiana Housing Scheme case and Saaf Pani scandal.

On March 19, the NAB had claimed to have received more evidences against Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond mean case.

Read More: How Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz laundered billions through telegraphic transfer

According to the NAB sources, Nusrat Shehbaz, first wife of Shehbaz Sharif, owned assets worth Rs225.6 million while his second wife, Tehmina Durrani owned assets worth Rs5.7 million in Pakistan.

However, Tehmina Durrani owned eight valuable properties in the Defence area, which were gifted to her by Shehbaz Sharif. Tehmina Durrani also owned a four kanal plot and one acre valuable agricultural land in Gwadar.

Comments

comments