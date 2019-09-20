PPP’s Khursheed Shah shifted to Sukkur by NAB

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shifted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah to Sukkur from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PPP leader, who was arrested in asset beyond means case on September 18, would be produced before accountability court tomorrow (Saturday) by the anti-graft watchdog under strict security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah was discharged from an Islamabad hospital.

Read More: PPP’s Khursheed Shah taken into custody by NAB

The former opposition leader who has been taken into custody in assets beyond means case by NAB was brought to the Polyclinic after he complained of high blood pressure and sugar level along with stomach problem Thursday evening.

An Islamabad accountability court had granted two-day transit remand of PPP leader Khursheed Shah yesterday.

He was arrested Wednesday night by a NAB team comprising officials from its Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureaus for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to sources of his income.

Following his transit remand, he would be shifted to Sukkur. Shah was arrested from his home in Bani Gala.

