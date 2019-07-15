NAB to produce Sindh Bank president, others before court today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce President Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan, Director Sindh Bank, Bilal Sheikh and Nadeem Altaf, arrested in fake bank accounts case before the accountability court today (Monday).

The accused have been shifted to Islamabad where they will be produced before an accountability court judge.

The NAB officials will request the accountability court to approve the judicial remand of all three accused.

Earlier on June 10, NAB had arrested President Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan and former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in a fake bank accounts case.

According to details, the NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Bilal Sheikh, ex-president Sindh Bank, Tariq Ahsan, president Sindh Bank and Nadeem Altaf, executive vice president Sindh bank involved in corruption and awarding loans to Omni group through illegal means.

The three accused have awarded illegal loans of worth Rs 1.8 billion to beenami companies of Omni group, said sources.

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

