16 more NAB staff members contract coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: More staff members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic hit the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, 16 employees of the NAB have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The employees have been quarantined after detection of the deadly virus.

Earlier, a deputy director, two assistant directors and a staff member had been confirmed with the COVID-19 at NAB Karachi’s office.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog’s office administration had issued instructions to its officers and staff members to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

Pakistan has recorded 3,262 new cases and 55 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 55 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,260. 3,354 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,395 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 51,507 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 7.3 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 410,072.

