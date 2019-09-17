NAB decides to summon CM Sindh next week as he fails to appear today: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to summon Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah next week, as he failed to appear before it today, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Shah was asked to appear before accountability bureau’s Karachi chapter, today at 11:00 am, in a case pertaining to fake bank accounts.

The combined investigation team of NAB kept on waiting for him, but he did not appear. Sources familiar to the development said CM Murad Ali Shah now will be summoned next week for probe in the case.

Earlier in August, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed to have recovered over Rs13 billion in fake bank accounts scandal case.

Read more: NAB investigation session held amicably, says Murad Ali Shah

Briefing to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on fake bank accounts scandal case at Rawalpindi office, Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi had said that six references had been filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Qidwai, and Hussain Lawai.

He had said that the money recovered from the suspects had been submitted in the national exchequer.

Comments

comments