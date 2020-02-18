NAB summons PML-N’s Amir Muqam in assets case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam for February 24 in a case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income, ARY News reported.

According to sources, NAB has issued summons to Amir Muqam to appear before a joint investigation team at its Peshawar office in a case related to amassing assets beyond his sources of income.

The sources said that the anti-graft watchdog has prepared a questionnaire and it will be handed over to the PML-N leader during the interrogation at its Peshawar office.

Last year on March 13, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam without the issuance of warrants for arrest.

A bench of the high court, however, had allowed the corruption watchdog to continue with its investigation against Amir Muqam and had directed it to furnish comments on his petition on the next hearing.

NAB would have to issue arrest warrants for the petitioner ten days before his arrest, if it needed his custody, the court had ruled.

The PML-N leader’s lawyer had stated before the court that the bureau had been carrying out investigation against his client for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

