NAB summons Asif Ali Zardari on May 16

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on May 16, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources privy to the anti-corruption watchdog said that the ex-president was summoned by the investigators in Harish & Company case, in which he was facing accusation of awarding illegal contract of water supply.

The latest summon was issued for May 16 again as Zardari had excused to appear before NAB on May 9.

The PPP co-chairman had sought time for 15 days to appear before the NAB investigators. However, the anti-graft watchdog rejected his request and directed him to appear on Thursday.

On May 7, Asif Ali Zardari had been summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9, in a case pertaining to awarding illegal contract of water supply.

Read More: Zardari gets interim bail in water supply contract case

As per details, the Rawalpindi office of the bureau filed a reference against Zardari, besides nominating Abdul Ghani Majeed and Minhal Majeed in the case of the Harish and Company case.

NAB has alleged that Harish and Company had taken a contract for water provision from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh, however, no work was done on the project.

It is further alleged that the funds of the project were used to pay the expenses of Naudero House.

The sources privy to the matter said that Zaradi has been called to submit his reply on the transfer of funds.

NAB had decided to file a supplementary reference against the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party in money laundering case.

According to sources, the statements of four approvers will be the part of supplementary reference against Zardari.

Aslam Masood, the chief financial officer of the Omni Group of Companies who was arrested in October last year in London by the Interpol and brought to Pakistan, has been one of the four approvers in the case.

Other three approvers, Kiran Aman, Naureen Sultan and Adeel Shah Rashdi are officers of private bank, NAB sources said.

Comments

comments