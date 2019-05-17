NAB summons Bilawal in Park Lane case on May 24

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has served a fresh notice on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before the bureau in Rawalpindi on May 24 in connection with Park Lane Estate case, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog summoned Bilawal as part of its investigation into a case pertaining to illegal transfer of forest land to the firm in sindh.

Earlier, the PPP chief had been served a notice to turn up at the Old NAB Rawalpindi headquarters on May 17 but Bilawal had requested the watchdog to reschedule the hearing.

In a video message, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab had said, “The PPP chairperson has written a letter to NAB, explaining that he will not be able to appear before the bureau on May 17 due to some prior commitments.”

He had said, “The notice sent by NAB to Bilawal was dated May 8, but he received it on May 13.

Earlier on May 14, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi had summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in connection with investigation into the Park Lane case.

The PPP chief had been served a notice to turn up at the Old NAB Rawalpindi Headquarters on May 17 where he would be questioned about the case. This would be the second time he would appear before the corruption watchdog.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari had not yet responded to a questionnaire he had been handed by the bureau during his first appearance before it in March this year.

