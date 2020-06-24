NAB summons PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on June 26: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former foreign minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in a housing scheme, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked the PML-N stalwart to appear before the NAB office on June 26 along with the relevant record, sources told ARY News.

The NAB in its summoning notice has asked Khawaja Asif to tell the anti-corruption watchdog from where did he get investment for the Cantt View Housing Society.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had already inquired Khawaja Asif in April last year. He was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog body for quizzing with regard to his off-shore assets.

Earlier in March 2019, the corruption watchdog had summoned the former federal minister on April 2 to record his statement in a probe into a complaint against him for assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of his assets in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB approved an inquiry against him last year.

Besides Khawaja Asif, NAB is also investigating the other senior leaders of the PML-N including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz, and Khawaja Saad Rafiq in assets beyond known source of income.

