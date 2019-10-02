NAB summons Khursheed shah’s close aide in corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Mian Fateh Din, a close aide of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Khursheed Shah, for October 3 in a corruption case, ARY News reported.

According to sources, a combined investigation team will grill Fateh Din over possessing assets beyond his known sources of income and will record his testimony.

He was asked to bring relevant record of his 375 acres of land and trust deeds.

Earlier on October 1, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought the court for an extension in remand of the Pakistan People’s Pary (PPP) central leader Khursheed Shah.

The accountability court had conducted hearing of the case related to the arrest of Khursheed Shah.

As the hearing went underway, the NAB prosecutor had said that the Shah’s house was constructed on welfare plot with the cost of Rs60 million which came under the investigation of assets beyond income.

He had added that the investigators had found 10 bank accounts of the politicians along with records of transactions up to millions of rupees. The prosecutor had told the court that Shah possessed various benami [undisclosed] properties.

