LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on August 11 in 200-acre land case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The anti-graft watchdog has directed Maryam to appear before NAB Lahore on August 11 in a case pertaining to 200 acres of land.

Maryam Nawaz was accused of illegally registering 200 acres of land.

In 2013, 200 acres of land was transferred to her in Raiwind, while 100-acre each were transferred to Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) rules were completely ignored in transfer of land.

The NAB also decided to probe former DCOs Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Ahad Cheema in this regard.

Earlier in May, the NAB Lahore had opened an investigation against the Sharif family for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence.

