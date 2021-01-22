PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Friday served a summon to the son in law of Jamiat Ulema e Islma – Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the available details shared by the sources privy to this development, the accountability watchdog has reportedly summoned Fayyaz Ali to present before it on January 28.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has summoned Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayyaz Ali with details of all his assets and sources of income.

Earlier this month, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman dared NAB to send a questionnaire to him.

Addressing a public gathering of the PDM in Malakand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had threatened NAB with dire consequences if it would send him a questionnaire.

However, before Rehman’s Malakand address in NAB had sent a questionnaire to Rehman but it was sent back undelivered.

NAB Peshawar had sent a questionnaire to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by post but the delivery staff of the concerned post office failed to deliver it at the residence of the JUI-F leader, sources said.

The post office staff members visited the Shorkot home of Maulana Fazlur Rehman but they were didn’t given access to the JUI-F party chief, in-charge officer of the post office said.

