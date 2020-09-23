NAB summons PML-N leader Amir Muqam in assets case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam on September 30 in a case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-graft watchdog has issued summons to Amir Muqam to appear before a joint investigation team at its Peshawar office in a case related to amassing assets beyond his sources of income.

The NAB warns of legal action against and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial chief if he [Muqam] fails to appear before Peshawar bureau.

The sources said that the anti-graft watchdog has prepared a questionnaire and it will be handed over to the PML-N leader during the interrogation at its Peshawar office.

Earlier in March, the Peshawar High Court had granted interim pre-arrest bail to former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial chief Amir Muqam and stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him during an ongoing inquiry regarding his assets.

A bench consisting of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Mohammad Nasir Mehfooz directed the petitioner, Amir Muqam, to furnish two surety bonds valuing Rs1 million each.

