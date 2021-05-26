NAB summons Ex-CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah in PSM land case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NAB’s Rawalpindi office on Wednesday sent a notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and Ex-CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, asking him to appear before the bureau on 27th of May (tomorrow).

He was asked to appear before a joint investigations team at the NAB’s old headquarter building at 12 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, Sindh Qaim Ali Shah’s lawyer Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi said that the former Sindh chief minister has decided to appear before the NAB.

Read More: Court acquits all suspects in Pakistan Steel Mills corruption case

Earlier on April 30, after a lengthy trial spanning 11 years, an accountability court had acquitted all suspects in the Pakistan Steel Mills corruption reference.

The accountability court-IV judge Suresh Kumar had exonerated the suspects from all charges, giving them the benefit of doubt. The accused include Sameen Asghar, Asghar Jameel Rizvi, Chaudhry Shafiq Abbas, Tariq Irshad. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference in 2012.

According to the reference, the accused had embezzled funds in the award of contracts, causing a loss of over Rs13 million to the Pakistan Steel Mills.

Comments

comments