NAB teams leave for Karachi to probe fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The combined investigation teams of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) left for Karachi on Friday to probe into the fake bank accounts case, reported ARY News.

The teams are being headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi division, Irfan Mangi. His sub-ordinates supervising the teams include Mohammad Younis Khan, Mohammad Gul Afridi, Deputy Director NAB, Mehboob Alam and Mohsin Ali.

Sources relayed that all the four teams will collect data from the Federal Board of Revenue and the State Bank of Pakistan apart from gathering records from the mills of Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed. “Notices will be dispatched to the accused persons after relevant records are collected.”

Provincial government officials will also be questioned regarding the money laundering of Rs1.32 billion.

Earlier, in the day, NAB submitted a progress report pertaining to the fake bank accounts case in the Supreme Court.

The report relayed that four more investigation teams were created to probe the money laundering case. “A secretariat has been established at the anti-graft watchdog’s old office for investigation.”

It added that Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will monitor the case himself. The submitted report concluded that the anti-corruption agency will abide by the SC orders.

The Sindh government also filed a review petition in the top court pertaining to the same case on Feb 8.

The plea requested court to review paragraph 29-35 in the verdict announced on Jan 7 that ordered the removal of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the exit control list.

“Shifting the hearing of fake bank accounts case to Islamabad will create problems,” read the petition. “This will create hindrance in conducting a transparent trial.”

It added that all the inquiry records pertaining to the case should be handed over to National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi division. “Further inquiries into the case should be carried out in Karachi.”

The submitted petition concluded that, “if a NAB reference is prepared then it should be submitted in Karachi.”

