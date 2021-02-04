NAB to file reference against Jam Khan Shoro within three weeks

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file corruption reference against Pakistan People’s Party leader Jam Khan Shoro, in illegal land allotment and assets case, ARY News reported.

This was stated by the NAB’s lawyer before the Sindh High Court (SHC) bench hearing the case. The proposed reference sent to Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has been approved, he added.

The court asked how much more time the NAB requires to file the reference? “The reference would be filed within three weeks”, the lawyer replied.

SHC bench while granting time to the NAB for filing reference, extended bail of Jam Shoro Khan and others until March 10.

The former provincial minister is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of his income and also accused of illegal allotment of land for a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Hyderabad’s area of Qasimabad.

Shoro was summoned last by the NAB on October 21, 2019 by NAB for quizzing over the charges.

