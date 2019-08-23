NAB to get assets of Maryam, her cousin frozen

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to get assets of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas frozen following their arrest in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, reported ARY News on Friday.

Sources within the anti-graft watchdog say the bureau will soon write to relevant banks and other institutions, asking them to freeze the movable and immovable assets owned by both the accused.

Maryam and her cousin are currently in NAB custody on physical remand in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering to purchase shares in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Earlier, on Aug 21, an accountability court had extended their physical remand for another 14 days.

NAB officials produced Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas before Accountability Judge Naeem Arshad amid tight security.

The NAB requested the court to extend the physical remand of both accused for further probe.

The court was informed that Maryam was director of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 1992 to 1997 and also remained its chief executive in 1995-96.

She owned 864,000 shares in 1995-96 but had 12 million shares in 2008-10 and was 47 per cent owner of the mill.

The bureau claimed Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif laundered millions of rupees and that their assets are beyond their means.

