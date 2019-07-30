NAB to quiz Agha Siraj in fake bank accounts case

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to quiz Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani over his alleged involvement in the infamous fake bank accounts case.

The bureau will approach an accountability court in Karachi to seek his transitory remand to shift him to federal capital for questioning.

The NAB has already obtained production order for Durrani from a district and session court in Islamabad for the purpose.

The NAB Rawalpindi has written a letter to the NAB Karachi additional director in this regard.

Durrani is currently on judicial remand in assets beyond means case.

Sources say Agha Siraj has been accused of illegally allotting an amenity plot in Karachi.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

