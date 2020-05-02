NAB to turn into a ‘Tarzan’ after Ramazan, predicts Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif is trying to fly abroad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said that draft of amendments in the NAB law circulated in the sections of the media, is fake.

“The amendments, the opposition demanding in the NAB law are not possible”, he said and predicted that NAB to turn into a Tarzan after the Holy month of Ramazan.

The minister said that the Pakistan Railways has incurred loss of Rs5 billion last month due to the closure of train service in the country amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

He vowed to run 30 trains in the country, if PM Khan decide for the revival of the train services.

Rasheed said not a single labour or worker would be expelled from his or her job from the PR.

He said there is no proper lockdown in the country and added that we have to open our businesses, else unemployment will rapidly increase in the country.

Referring to the wheat, sugar and the IPPs reports, he said that responsible will be taken to the task and said that sugar mafia exists in every political party of the country.

Reacting on the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s demand of PM Khan’s resignation, Sheikh Rasheed said the premier will complete his constitutional term.

