NAB unearths 48 benami bank accounts of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: In an important development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday unearthed 48 undeclared (benami) bank accounts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The NAB Lahore in a report said that 48 bank accounts were opened in the name of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, his family and ostensible owners (benamidars).

According to NAB sources, Rs220 million were transferred to the bank accounts of Khawaja Asif, his family, and ostensible owners (benamidars).

Khawaja Asif, his wife and son are possessing assets worth over Rs810 million.

An accountability court in Lahore on Dec. 31 handed over Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till January 13 in assets beyond income case.

Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the assets beyond income case against the PML-N lawmaker where the prosecution sought physical remand of the accused.

Read: Accountability court approves transit remand of Khawaja Asif

The prosecutor told the court that an inquiry is underway against Asif regarding his assets. The politician had been given several chances to give clarification about his assets, however, Asif failed to provide a satisfactory response to the investigators, he added.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif had been arrested on December 29 by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.

