Zardari furious over NAB inquiry in today’s appearance, claims it to be his last

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali Zardari upon his appearance in front of the country’s premier anti-graft body today, Thursday said, “this will be my last NAB appearance, either NAB will be left standing or Pakistan’s economy,” ARY News reported.

Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari appearing in front of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in regards to the ongoing investigations in ‘fake bank accounts case’ claimed that this will be his last appearance in front of the accountability watchdog.

“This is the last time I am appearing before NAB, after this NAB will cease to exist,” said Zardari.

“Either NAB will remain or the country’s economy, everyone in the country holds business accounts and has black money,” claimed the PPP co-chairman.

Zardari kept on insisting that the accounts being termed fake by NAB were actually ‘business’ accounts, he was reportedly furious over the questions put forth by the bureau.

NAB claimed that the co-chairman PPP was given a questionnaire in regards to three ongoing corruption investigations against him.

NAB has summoned Asif Ali Zardari again on 23 May.

Zardari has been directed to submit his defence against the NAB inquiries by Sunday, 26 May.

