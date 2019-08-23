Nadeem Afzal Chan likely to be changed as spokesperson to PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan is likely to be changed, well placed sources here said.

According to ARY News, incumbent spokesman to the prime minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has reportedly excused to hold the office any more.

He has informed the prime minister about his decision, sources said. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today, sources further claimed.

However, the reports about his stepping down from the office yet to be confirmed.

Moreover, consultations have been underway to finalize the name of new spokesman to the PM, sources said.

According to sources, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has emerged as strong contender to hold the key post.

According to sources, Fawad Chaudhry will likely to hold the portfolio of science and technology along with his new responsibility.

The prime minister will give final approval of any decision over the matter.

