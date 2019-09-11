Court releases Nadeem Altaf after becoming approver in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday released a suspect in the fake bank accounts case after becoming an approver in the reference, ARY News reported.

Nadeem Altaf was presented in the court of Muhammad Bashir as his physical remand expired today.

The NAB officials apprised the court about the suspect turning as an approver in the case and pleaded the court to release him.

The judgment was reserved by the court, which was announced later in the day.

It may be noted that Nadeem Altaf during investigation offered to become an approver in the reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal approved the accused person’s plea to turn approver and testify in the case against the other accused in the case.

The suspect is accused of awarding illegal loans to the OMNI group’s front companies. During the investigation, Altaf revealed awarding of Rs. 1billion loan to OMNI group, which was forged.

Back in the month of August, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi claimed to have recovered over Rs13 billion in fake bank accounts case.

Read more: Rs13bn recovered in fake bank accounts case: NAB

Briefing to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on fake bank accounts scandal case at Rawalpindi office, Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi said that six references had been filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Qidwai, and Hussain Lawai.

