Nadia Jamil urges South Asian countries to eliminate child abuse

Veteran actress and activist Nadia Jamil is deeply concerned about what’s happening with children around the world. She wants South Asian countries to focus on eliminating child abuse and sex trafficking.

Following the murder of three minor boys in Punjab’s Kasur district on Tuesday who were sexually assaulted, Jamil said this scourge needs serious planning to eliminate.

Taking to Twitter, she requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action. “I’ve worked in Kasur and all over Punjab with children who have been sexually abused for over 20 years. I have buried babies less than 6 months old sodomized to death,” she wrote highlighting how vulnerable children are in the country.

Ive worked in Kasur & all over Punjab w children who have been sexualy abused,4 over 20 years. Ive buried babies less than 6 months old sodomised 2 death. Ive seen brothels where little boys drug themselves 2 have brutal sex w older men. Buss. PLZ I beg 2 be heard🙏 @ImranKhanPTI — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) September 18, 2019

The activist known for raising voice for different issues said that laws are just not enough but we need to “Put strategies in place that have every child in our nation on our database; watched by a trusted system, with checks and balances.”

Jamil shared a child rape case from India and said the region must take necessary steps to protect its children. “It’s NOT just Pakistan. Sadly it is a regional issue. We need to take care of our kids. All of them matter.”

It's NOT just Pakistan. Sadly its a regional issue. We need to take care of our kids. All of them matter. A 6-year-old has been brutally raped in India, 22-year-old accused arrested https://t.co/qGWglFb7cF — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) September 18, 2019

On the work front, her upcoming drama Damsa for ARY Digital will shed light on child protection.

