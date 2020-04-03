Web Analytics
Nadia Jamil diagnosed with breast cancer

Nadia Jamil, breast cancer

Veteran Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Damsa actor took to Twitter to share with her followers that she has stage one breast cancer with a grade three tumour.

“Last week I was diagnosed w cancer. Now 4 days in to treatment. In the last few days have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself, you.”

She urged women to go for regular check ups and act immediately if they feel any abnormalities.

Nadia added that she is feeling positive and loved. Her surgery is scheduled for Saturday.

She thanked fans for their wishes and prayers.

