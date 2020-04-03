Veteran Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Damsa actor took to Twitter to share with her followers that she has stage one breast cancer with a grade three tumour.

“Last week I was diagnosed w cancer. Now 4 days in to treatment. In the last few days have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself, you.”

She urged women to go for regular check ups and act immediately if they feel any abnormalities.

Its stage 1 breast cancer/grade 3 tumour.Regular self checks are important ladies!Please act fast if you feel any abnormalities. Do NOT ever ignore your body,your health. I now await my surgery date & am feeling positive & loved. Please dont worry & take good care of yourselves❤️ — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 3, 2020

Nadia added that she is feeling positive and loved. Her surgery is scheduled for Saturday.

She thanked fans for their wishes and prayers.

Comments

comments