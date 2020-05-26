Nadia Jamil opens up about shaving her head post-chemotherapy
Pakistan’s veteran actress Nadia Jamil recently took to social media to share that she has shaved her head post-chemotherapy as she is currently undergoing cancer treatment in the UK.
Turning to Instagram, the actor said she laughed and cried with the woman she saw in the mirror post-shaving her head.
In the midst of her painful battle with cancer, she said she is finding strength and patience in the words of the Quran.
“The night of Laylatulqadr I was reading Surah Yousaf & the words Fasabirun Jamil stayed with me from an ayat of the Surah. Not just patience..but a patience of deep beauty,” she wrote.
The night of Laylatulqadr I was reading Surah Yousaf & the words Fasabirun Jamil stayed w me from an ayat of the Surah. Not just patience..but a patience of deep beauty. My hair had been falling in huge clumps regardless of the ice cap. The centre had practically gone. I was left w the front & a little on the sides. It was petrifying. That night I washed & conditioned it sobbing, w rose smelling shampoo. I knew this was goodbye 2 a part of my self I had hid behind 4 years. My hair, like many of us,had been my vanity, the face I wanted 2 show the outside world. If it wasn't looking good I felt nervous,bad about myself. & now it was gone. And I have to admit it was an ugly death. That night I laughed & cried w the woman in the mirror. She looked quite crazy. I looked like an electrified laama. Wayne's World meets Malang Baba. Honestly that night, I never prayed 4 my hair. Or even my vanity 2be protected. I prayed that I love the woman who emerges from under it. I have never loved her..myself…as I should. I prayed 4 my strength of character. I prayed I fulfill my responsibilities 2 my son's,especially my foster sons, 2 the other children who i know will come in2 my life & 2 my best friends …my son's Rakae & Mir. I prayed I learn how 2 self parent & become a better adult while retaining the love, spontaneity & fun I have in my heart. I prayed I learn 2 put myself first so I can take care of myself & others w empathy. If I am a mess, I am useless 2 those I love. I prayed 4 strategies 2 end my relationship w loneliness & fear,that stems from child abuse. & I prayed 4 my creativity 2 be blessed. I saw my weaknesses,they must be worked on by me & recognised my strengths,they will be appreciated by me. I closed my eyes & smiled at the love I am surrounded w. It will never again not be enough. It is. I prayed & mediated deep in2 the night. The morning after Laylatulqadr a kind gentleman called Rob came & clipped my hair. What was left Chotu,Ami & I tried 2 shave off,leaving nicks,bloody cuts & my beautifully shaped head. I looked at my eyes, my smile. This is Nadia Jamil. I held her hand & we marched off 4 #chemotherapy That is another story. I❤️U
She revealed she was petrified after her hair started falling in huge clumps.
“That night I washed & conditioned it sobbing, with rose smelling shampoo. I knew this was goodbye to a part of my self I had hid behind for years. My hair, like many of us,had been my vanity, the face I wanted to show the outside world. If it wasn’t looking good I felt nervous,bad about myself,” she shared.
“I have to admit it was an ugly death. That night I laughed & cried with the woman in the mirror. She looked quite crazy. I looked like an electrified laama. Wayne’s World meets Malang Baba,” she wrote.
A huge thank you to the team at #Addenbrooks #hematology who didn't just clean my pic line, feed me toffee pudding and give me my chemo, they also knew how to use a razor so helped tidy the patchy mess on my head The #NHS #mentalhealthcrises team have also been fantastic. They saved my life at a time I was in a really dark place. They simply didn't give up on me. They are such #CHAMPIONS DR Luke Davies, Dr Farouhi, Sharon Saunders, Charlotte, Matt, Raquel, Marta, Dave, Yuki… Talking to them is simply a joy…they are so loving and healing. Then there have been those from home and away. Video calls every single day … Long intense loving messages. Thank you. It's not been easy but you make it easier. Most of the time my phone is closed so the messages have been going to Mas phone. She reads them out to me and makes my day! Sometimes I come here and read the strength you all give me. Thank you! #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends
Jamil said that night she prayed for loving the new her, strength of character, to become a better parent and adult while also learning to put herself first.
“I prayed for strategies to end my relationship with loneliness & fear,that stems from child abuse. & I prayed for my creativity to be blessed,” she said.
“I looked at my eyes, my smile. This is Nadia Jamil. I held her hand & we marched off 4 #chemotherapy. That is another story,” she concluded.
She also shared that her college friend cum sister Rain shaved her head with her in solidarity.
Over 25 years ago I met Rain at college and we decided we would be sisters for life. Today as I battle one of the worst days fighting #chemotherapy Unable to eat or even lift my head to drink water, I cannot help smiling. I still have my amazing sister in my heart and in my life. Rain shaved her head with me, in solidarity, and looking at her clear, deep, blue eyes I thank God for her love and friendship. For all the conversations and for everything we have been through in our separate lives. The grief, the joy. Here we are so many years later, survivors. Without our hair our faces shine out…nothing hidden…and I must say I like what I see. Two sisters. Empowered. Loving, giving…with honesty, sincerity and strength in our faces. Many people have wept after seeing my bald head, I wonder why.. I must say, I rather like the shape of it. People throw ideas at me of how I can hide it, scarves, hats, wigs… when all I want to do is feel it under my hands and get to know my face and head better, the face and head I hid behind my mane of hair. And me…I'm getting to know me, slowly. I'm getting to heal me…very slowly…I'm learning now to be stronger. How to say no, how to make boundaries, how to protect myself, and how to love myself. My work waits for me. The children, my inspiration, the little hero's and survivors I have worked for all my life wait for me. They will get a far more stronger and more empowered Nado. InshaAllah Creativity waits for me. Love waits for me. Energy, passion, activism, being a voice, hope, change all wait for me. But for now…I have to try and get this stewed apple down my throat. This too is living and surviving. One day at a time na. And I have such beautiful companions by my side! My siblings, my loves, my Nico, my friends…my Ma.. You all know who you are… Thank you. Thank you so much! Alhamdolillah 🙏 #perspectives #healing #beautifulsisters
The Damsaa actress also extended Eid greetings to all the Muslims around the world.