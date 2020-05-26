Nadia Jamil opens up about shaving her head post-chemotherapy

Pakistan’s veteran actress Nadia Jamil recently took to social media to share that she has shaved her head post-chemotherapy as she is currently undergoing cancer treatment in the UK.

Turning to Instagram, the actor said she laughed and cried with the woman she saw in the mirror post-shaving her head.

In the midst of her painful battle with cancer, she said she is finding strength and patience in the words of the Quran.

“The night of Laylatulqadr I was reading Surah Yousaf & the words Fasabirun Jamil stayed with me from an ayat of the Surah. Not just patience..but a patience of deep beauty,” she wrote.

She revealed she was petrified after her hair started falling in huge clumps.

“That night I washed & conditioned it sobbing, with rose smelling shampoo. I knew this was goodbye to a part of my self I had hid behind for years. My hair, like many of us,had been my vanity, the face I wanted to show the outside world. If it wasn’t looking good I felt nervous,bad about myself,” she shared.

“I have to admit it was an ugly death. That night I laughed & cried with the woman in the mirror. She looked quite crazy. I looked like an electrified laama. Wayne’s World meets Malang Baba,” she wrote.

Jamil said that night she prayed for loving the new her, strength of character, to become a better parent and adult while also learning to put herself first.

“I prayed for strategies to end my relationship with loneliness & fear,that stems from child abuse. & I prayed for my creativity to be blessed,” she said.

“I looked at my eyes, my smile. This is Nadia Jamil. I held her hand & we marched off 4 #chemotherapy. That is another story,” she concluded.

She also shared that her college friend cum sister Rain shaved her head with her in solidarity.

The Damsaa actress also extended Eid greetings to all the Muslims around the world.

