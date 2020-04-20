Nadia Jamil thanks fans for their prayers, beautiful messages

Veteran actress Nadia Jamil, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, took to social media to express gratitude to fans for sending her prayers and beautiful messages.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote “All my thanks to those who have been praying for me & sending me such beautiful messages.”

She shared her results will come out soon: “Tomorrow I go for my result & find out if the cancer has spread or not.”

“Each prayer counts. Whatever may come I know I shall be able to face it with Allah guiding me & you by my side. I love you!” the Damsaa actress concluded.

Nadia is currently under treatment in the UK. She underwent a surgery as well.

