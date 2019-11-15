NADRA comes in for flak for cancelling people’s citizenship

ISLAMABAD: Expressing extreme displeasure over the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) for cancelling people’s citizenship, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Friday that it lacks powers to do so.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who headed the IHC bench, was hearing a petition filed by a woman who challenged NADRA’s decision to block her CNIC. In pursuance of court notice, the NADRA operations director general turned up before the court.

The top IHC judge asked how NADRA, being an executive authority, can bear a citizen grudge.

The director general informed the bench that the petitioner was born in 1993 and that her father contacted it to inform about her not being his daughter.

At this, Justice Minallah questioned under what power does NADRA change a person’s identity.

He cautioned NADRA’s lawyer to make a statement carefully as it could entail serious repercussions.

“NADRA can’t be allowed to play with lives,” the chief justice said, referring to the Supreme Court’s verdict in cases involving the authority.

He ruled that the powers to strip people of their citizenship rested with none other than the federal government.

The top IHC judge reserved a verdict on the petition, which will likely be pronounced on a date to be set by the court later on.

