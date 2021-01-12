NADRA to issue succession certificates in Sindh

KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab tweeted on Tuesday that the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law today approved a new succession law.

He said the new succession law will allow legal heirs to get “Succession Certificates & Letters of Administration from NADRA in the shortest possible time without going to court.”

On Jan 6, a meeting of the Sindh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had approved the law.

Under the new legislation, heirs of a deceased will seek a succession certificate from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) instead of taking the matter to a court. The bill will be introduced in the assembly for approval.

