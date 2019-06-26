Haque condemns attack over journalist by PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Special Aide on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque on Wednesday condemned attack over journalist Imtiaz Faran by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mansur Sial, ARY News reported.

Sial attacked the journalist during a Tv programme at a private news channel in Karachi, which video was making rounds on the various section of the social media.

Haque took on Twitter to denounce the act of the party leader and said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

I want to condemn the violent reaction of PTI Leader Mansur Sial during a TV program when he beat up journalist Imtiaz Khan Farhan. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in PTI and is totally unworthy of a PTI Leader. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against Mansur. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 25, 2019

Following the violent attack by the PTI leader, the administration of the Karachi Press Club had banned entry of PTI leaders for three days in protest.

The KP has appealed to suspend the membership of Dr Sial.

Comments

comments