Haque condemns attack over journalist by PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Special Aide on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque on Wednesday condemned attack over journalist Imtiaz Faran by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mansur Sial, ARY News reported.

Sial attacked the journalist during a Tv programme at a private news channel in Karachi, which video was making rounds on the various section of the social media.

Haque took on Twitter to denounce the act of the party leader and said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

 

Following the violent attack by the PTI leader, the administration of the Karachi Press Club had banned entry of PTI leaders for three days in protest.

The KP has appealed to suspend the membership of Dr Sial.

