Naeem ul Haque confirms PM Imran’s visit to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM, Naeem ul Haque has confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Iran, in upcoming few days, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier’s visit to Iran is said to be very crucial after he had offered to act as mediator to defuse tensions in the Middle East over the request of the US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States (US) for attending the session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his informal interaction with news men in Islamabad, Haque said during his Iran’s visit, the premier will hold meetings with its leadership.

Earlier this week, the diplomatic sources had said, Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to pay visits to Saudi Arabia and Iran after concluding his two-day visit to China.

Sources had added that the date for his visit to Saudi Arabia and Iran would be decided after holding consultations.

