Naeem ul Haque rejects rumors of changes in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque has rejected all speculations and a fake list about the expected changes in the federal cabinet.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Haque said he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today and can confirm that the list of cabinet changes being circulated on the social media is “totally false and there is no truth in it.”

After meeting the PM just now I can confirm that a list of cabinet changes being circulated on SM is totally false and there is no truth in it. Our adversaries continue to indulge in fake messages to create divisions in the party. But that is not going to happen. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) October 2, 2019

The special assistant added: “Our adversaries continue to indulge in fake messages to create divisions in the party. But that is not going to happen.”

According to the ‘fake’ list doing rounds on social media, Asad Umar and Babar Awan would return to the federal cabinet, and Dr Atta ur Rehman would be brought to the cabinet as minister for science and technology.

Moreover, during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hinted that few more underperforming ministers will be shown the door.

PM Imran had given an inkling to accord new responsibilities to former finance minister Asad Umar in the federal cabinet. During an interaction with Asad Umar, the prime minister asked him that what was he doing these days? Asad replied that he was free. PM Imran told him that he will no longer remain free.

