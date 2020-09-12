LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the government allocated Rs200 million for the ‘Nai Zindagi’ program and the state will fulfil its responsibilities, ARY News reported.

While addressing an event of Nai Zindagi initiative for medical and psychological rehabilitation of acid attack victims under Ehsaas programme, CM Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government has initially allocated Rs200 million and the program will be expanded to other districts besides creating employment for the affected persons.

He said that more steps were being taken for the development of human resources and a waste management programme was also initiated in nine districts. The government has prioritised the uplift of the unprivileged segment of society and more than 75,000 persons will be groomed for employment.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is efficiently working for improving the health and education sector. Under the Nai Zindagi program, the victims of acid attacks will be provided medical facilities and interest-free loans.

