Naik Saif Janjua Shaheed being remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI: Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider (NH) is being remembered on his martyrdom anniversary today (Monday).

In his message on Twitter, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar paid homage to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, NH and said he will forever remind us of our commitment to Kashmir.

“His immortal action is glowing precedent for those struggling to restore the sanctity of land that he laid his life for. Nation venerates his sacrifice,”.He said.

Gallantry of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, NH, will forever remind us of our commitment to #Kashmir. His immortal action is glowing precedent for those struggling to restore the sanctity of land that he laid his life for. Nation venerates his sacrifice. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 25, 2020

Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed was born on 25 April 1922. He was enrolled in the Royal Corps of Engineers in British Indian Army on 18 March 1941.

After retirement he helped in establishment of Haidri Force on 1 January 1948, as “Sher-e-Riast Battalion” under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Sher Khan.

Due to his dedication, he was promoted as Naik and appointed as platoon commander. He set personal examples of gallantry and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy at Bhudha Khanna area where his post was located. He defended the post with chivalry and repulsed many aggressive ventures by the enemy.

During the battle he was seriously injured and embraced Martyrdom on 26 October 1948. On 14th March 1949, the Defence Council of Azad Jammu & Kashmir adorned him with Hilal-e-Kashmir (posthumous) and on 30th November 1995, the Government of Pakistan declared his Hilal-e-Kashmir equivalent to Nishan-e Haider.

