Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Naik Saif Janjua Shaheed being remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

naik saif janjua

RAWALPINDI: Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider (NH) is being remembered on his martyrdom anniversary today (Monday).

In his message on Twitter, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar paid homage to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, NH and said he will forever remind us of our commitment to Kashmir.

“His immortal action is glowing precedent for those struggling to restore the sanctity of land that he laid his life for. Nation venerates his sacrifice,”.He said.

 Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed was born on 25 April 1922. He was enrolled in the Royal Corps of Engineers in British Indian Army on 18 March 1941.

After retirement he helped in establishment of Haidri Force on 1 January 1948, as “Sher-e-Riast Battalion” under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Sher Khan.

Due to his dedication, he was promoted as Naik and appointed as platoon commander. He set personal examples of gallantry and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy at Bhudha Khanna area where his post was located. He defended the post with chivalry and repulsed many aggressive ventures by the enemy.

During the battle he was seriously injured and embraced Martyrdom on 26 October 1948. On 14th March 1949, the Defence Council of Azad Jammu & Kashmir adorned him with Hilal-e-Kashmir (posthumous) and on 30th November 1995, the Government of Pakistan declared his Hilal-e-Kashmir equivalent to Nishan-e Haider.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

707 more people test positive for coronavirus, 3 die

Pakistan

‘Only extremists gain on all sides when Islamophobia is allowed’:…

International

Saudi Arabia announces to resume international Umrah pilgrimage from Nov 01

Pakistan

Man hurls acid on sisters over refusing marriage proposal


ARY NEWS URDU