Names of Sindh govt officers who benefitted from BISP made public

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Wednesday made public the names of 938 government officers in Sindh who had been receiving tri-monthly handouts from the social safety program, which is aimed at providing financial assistance to the poor, ARY News reported.

According to the list, obtained by ARY News, at least 23 officers of grade 20 had been receiving financial assistance from the BISP.

50 officers of grade 17 and above had taken benefits directly while 888 officers had been receiving the financial assistance from BISP by using the names of their spouse.

Some of the BISP beneficiaries are as under:

Sher Muhammad, Yasmeen Khatoon, Lal Khatoon, Ahmad Nawaz, Jan Muhammad, Ameer Ali, Habibullah, Muhammad Usman, Dost Ali Jamali and others.

Earlier on January 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed concerned government authorities to announce the names of officers in public, who were involved in a fraud in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

A report about the names of the officers deleted from the BISP beneficiary list was submitted to the prime minister, sources had said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his anger over the matter and directed concerned authorities to announce the names of the officers in public, involved in the fraud. “Those involved in robbing the poor from their entitlement could not be let free,” the prime minister had said.

