Nanbais end strike in KP after successful talks 

PESHWAR: The Nanbai association on Tuesday announced to end their strike after successful negotiations with the provincial government led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, ARY NEWS reported.

The deputy commissioner of the Peshawar city Ali Asghar announced the decision saying they held successful negotiations with the association.

“Now roti prepared from a 115-gram paira will be sold out at Rs 10 each,” he said adding that the roti made from a 170-gram paira would be given to consumers at the rate of Rs 15 each.

ڈپٹی کمشنر پشاور محمد علی اصغر نے چارسدہ روڈ پر مختلف نانبائیوں کی کھلی دکانوں کا دورہ کیا اور ان سے ملاقات کی۔ نانبائیوں نے اس موقع پر ڈپٹی کمشنر پشاور سے بات چیت کی اور اپنے مسائل کے بارے میں آگاہ کیا۔ @maliasghar @PMRUKP @infokpgovt @IS_LAW_KHAN @ehtisham169 @IMMahmoodKhan pic.twitter.com/CR9JEKPQc5 — Deputy Commissioner Peshawar (@DCPeshawar) January 20, 2020

On January 20, Nanbais in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s area of Hangu, Kohat and Hazara Division are observing strike against a shortage of flour and to increase the price of naan and roti.

The president Nanbai Association said the sack of 85kg flour is now being sold at Rs.5200 in the area, in this regard we are unable to sell the naan and roti.

He demanded to fix the price of naan and roti to 15 rupees in the province.

He said the strike will be expanded to other parts of the province if their demands were not met.

