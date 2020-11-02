QUETTA: The strike of Nanbais in Quetta, demanding hike in the price of roti (flatbread), entered in its 12th day on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Local citizens facing problems due to the strike of breadmakers. Protesting Nanbais demanding to fix the price of roti at Rs30.

The Nanbai Association had earlier warned that the strike will continue across Balochistan province for an indefinite period.

The nanbais want to sell roti weighing 350 grams at Rs30 due to hike in price of wheat flour. Besides, the association said they are forced to use gas cylinders due to non-availability of natural gas.

The Nanbai Association has now divided into two factions, one of them has announced to end the strike and open their businesses, while the other still insisting on continuing the strike till the authorities agree to their demand.

The police has arrested the chairman of the association after one of the factions forcefully tried to close roti shops, which was resulted in scuffles between the two groups.

“Ten more Tandoor owners have also been arrested,” police officials said in a statement.

