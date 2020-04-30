Court seeks progress report on Narowal Sports City scandal

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing Narowal Sports City scandal case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday adjourned hearing till June 8.

The hearing was presided over by AC judge Muhammad Bashir. National Accountability Bureau prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court, while Iqbal skipped today’s court appearance due to coronavirus outbreak.

At the out of the hearing, the judge asked about the reference against the PML-N leader. “What happened to the reference”, Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the NAB prosecutor.

Inquiry has been completed and the reference is passing through finalization process, the NAB prosecutor replied,

The court, after ordering the NAB to submit progress report on the Narowal Sports City scandal adjourned the further hearing into case till June 8.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal. He had already filed a reply to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau previously.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

