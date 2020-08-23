Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Could this year end with a bang?: NASA says asteroid headed for Earth

Nasa asteroid

An asteroid is projected to come close to Earth later this year and may hit one day before the US presidential election in November, according to NASA data.

The celestial object, known as 2018VP1, is expected to pass near Earth on Nov 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The flying space object is 6.5 feet in diameter, according to NASA data, and first identified at the Palomar Observatory in California two years ago.

The space agency says there were three potential impacts “based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days, with the chance of a direct impact less than 1 per cent.”

The agency has determined the asteroid probably won’t have a deep impact, let alone wipe out the planet.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

591 more test positive for coronavirus, 4 die in 24 hours

Must Read

Sindh govt finalizes names for Karachi administrator: sources

Pakistan

CAA lifts major coronavirus restriction on passengers arriving Pakistan

International

Boeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins


ARY NEWS URDU