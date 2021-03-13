NASA has released the first-of-its-kind audio and video recording of laser and wind sounds from the Perseverence Rover that landed on Mars on February 18.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) released two new audio recordings from the surface of Mars. And both are not as netizens expected. In fact, many have said they would eerie.

A video shared on Twitter by NASA compared how sounds on the red planet can be so different compared to that of Earth.

Did you know? Some sounds that we’re used to on Earth, like whistles, bells or bird songs, would be almost inaudible on Mars. Learn more in the “Sounds of Mars” episode of our Curious Universe podcast. 🎧 Listen: https://t.co/KgSQExqgut pic.twitter.com/YXxjE55ytT — NASA (@NASA) March 10, 2021



The audio clips posted on NASA’s Soundcloud illustrated how windy the weather on Mars is. After listening to the sound, many social media users wrote they were reminded of horror movies.

Read More: WATCH: Mars rover sends home movie of landing on red planet

The sounds were recorded by the Perseverance rover’s SuperCam microphone. Besides the sound of the strong winds, the microphone also captured a recording of laser shots on Mars, that sound lit like a continuous snap.

The other video released on Twitter was of winds blowing at the red planet.

Things are sounding really good here. Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled. https://t.co/0KpN30oIro — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 10, 2021



The next recording is of laser strikes on Mars.

🔊 You’re listening to the first audio recordings of laser strikes on Mars. These rhythmic tapping sounds heard by the microphone on my SuperCam instrument have different intensities that can help my team figure out the structure of the rocks around me. https://t.co/nfWyOyfhNy — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 10, 2021

Comments

comments