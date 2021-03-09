NASA grows radishes in space in pursuit of food

Major research is being done towards establishing a proper food source for the astronauts expected to live in space during the mission course.

In the latest development towards this pursuit, NASA scientists have managed to grow radishes under microgravity.

Scientists aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been conducting research on plant growth in microgravity in Europe’s Columbus module.

As a part of this, the scientists have now grown a batch of radish inside the Advanced Plant Habitat, a self-contained growth chamber requiring little to no human intervention, aboard the ISS.

The Advanced Plant Habitat that enabled the growth of the plants in the absence of gravity is equipped with LED lights, porous clay and over 180 sensors and cameras.

Through these, the plant growth is monitored and conditions adjusted by researchers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. These adjustments include the distribution of water and fertilizer, moisture and temperature levels control.

