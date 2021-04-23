NASA shares image of ‘cosmic rose’ made of galaxies

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been sharing stunning images and videos of the space with its followers and this time it shared a post regarding a ‘cosmic rose’ in the galaxy.

Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s, the post features Interacting Galaxies Arp 273, which is a combination of spiral galaxy UGC 1810 and its companion galaxy below, known as UGC 1813.

“A cosmic rose, just for you!,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubble Space Telescope (@nasahubble)



According to a blog post by NASA, Arp 273 lies in the constellation Andromeda and is roughly 300 million light-years away from Earth.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over nearly two lakh likes.

A day back, NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the US space agency said.

Read More: NASA reveals enhanced side-by-side videos from Mars

The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved on Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet on Feb 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth.

In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed “MOXIE”, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilisation Experiment, produced about five grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes’ worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

Comments

comments