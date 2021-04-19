Former KP police chief Nasir Durrani passes away due to Covid-19

LAHORE: Nasir Khan Durrani, former KP inspector general of police (IGP), died of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, ARY News reported.

Durrani had been under treatment at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital since he contracted the deadly disease.

He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) and on a ventilator.

The former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani also served as Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Durrani had tendered his resignation from the post in 2018 citing health issues.

Nasir Durrani resigns as Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Durrani while heading the KP police for almost three and a half years had introduced strict accountability by dismissing around 800 policemen and awarding another kind of punishment to over 6000 others.

Besides these actions, Durrani set up the police assistance lines in all the districts, the police access service, he established six specialized schools, formed a special combat unit of specialized commandoes on the pattern of Special Services Group of the army, reformed the Counter-Terrorism Department and introduced technology-based investigation like geo-tagging and others.

