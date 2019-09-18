Nasir Shah chairs meeting on Karachi cleanliness campaign

KARACHI: Sindh’s Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday urged all departments to share responsibility in Karachi cleanliness drive, ARY News reported.

Provincial minister was chairing a meeting on the cleanliness campaign, also attended by another Sindh minister Saeed Ghani, Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Local Government and deputy commissioners of the metropolis.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed all the deputy commissioners of the city on Tuesday to launch a month-long special campaign from September 21 to clean Karachi.

All institutions have to play their role for success of the cleanliness drive, Nasir Shah said.

He stressed for all sides to avoid politics on the campaign, adding, “Anyone who will create hurdles in the drive will create problems for the general public.”

Sindh chief minister yesterday decided to remove chief of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Dr. A.D. Sanjani and Asif Ikram has been appointed the new managing director of the SSWMB.

CM Murad Ali Shah yesterday said the deputy commissioners are being provided Rs50 million each for the cleanliness drive and from September 21 the clean My Karachi campaign would be started and will continue for one month.

The chief minister urged the federal government to stay away from its clean Karachi campaign because what he said it has aggravated the situation instead of improving it.

