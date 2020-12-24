Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

The day will dawn with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi. A graceful change of guards ceremony will be held at the mausoleum in the morning. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul will assume the guards’ duty.

The national flag will be hoisted at top of all public and private buildings on the occasion. A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

In Karachi, special programs will be arranged to mark the day by various educational, political and social organizations to highlight the life and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, representatives of three armed forces and people of different walks of life will visited the mausoleum to lay floral wreath and offered their respect and gratitude to the great leader whose unerring efforts paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

