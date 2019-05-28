Nation celebrates ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

KARACHI: The nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ (the day of greatness) on Tuesday (today) to commemorate the historic nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998.

On this day, Pakistan became seventh nuclear power of the world with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan on 28th May, 1998 as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in Rajhasthan state of India.

The successful tests made Pakistan’s defense invincible.

Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of Pakistan at that time, under whom nuclear tests were carried out as major world powers urged him to avoid the tests.

Special prayers were offered in the morning for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, supremacy of the constitution, and eradication of terrorism.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Pakistan has remained steadfast in its commitment to non-proliferation and global peace and strategic stability.

