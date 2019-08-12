Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervor

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha on Monday (today) with great religious zeal and fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

People are sacrificing animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all provincial capitals and major cities, towns and villages across the country.

The Ulemas highlighted the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). On the occasion, strict security measures were put in place to avoid any eventuality.

No load shedding on Eid-ul-Azha

The federal government has decided that there will be no load shedding in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The spokesperson of the power division said a monitoring center has been set up in Islamabad to ensure the timely supply of electricity.

All power distribution companies have been informed of the government’s decision in this regard, the spokesperson said.

“Form 7:00pm on August 11 to 7:00pm on August 14, there will be no power outage in any part of the country.”

